Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases, of which four are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,773. Active caseload in the state now stands at 232.

Out of the total 16 new infections, 10 were reported from quarantine centres while six (06) persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 15 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with six (06) persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with three (03) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Bolangir (2), Jajpur (2), Kendrapara (1), Rayagada (1) and Sundargarh (1).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the virus.

A total of 3,08,20,487 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 45.

PNN