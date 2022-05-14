Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases, of which 13 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,290. Active caseload in the state now stands at 131.

Out of the total 18 new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while 13 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 19 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Nuapada district registered the highest number of new cases with 13 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with two (02) new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Khurda, Rayagada and Sundargarh (one each).

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,15,15,638 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at eight.

