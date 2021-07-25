Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,833 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,67,548. The active caseload in the state now stands at 18,914. Out of the 1,833 new infections, 1,062 were reported from quarantine centres while 771 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,864 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Odisha also reported 67 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 5,512 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported 68 Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Khurda reported highest 24 deaths. It was followed by Angul and Keonjhar districts (10 each), Sundargarh (six), Puri (five), Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts (two each) and Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Malkangiri and Nuapada districts (one each).

Incidentally, out of 24 fresh fatalities reported from Khurda district, 15 are from the state capital.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 490 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 243 new infections.

Also read: Police to circulate posters for identification of body exhumed from Kuakhai riverbed

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Puri (139), Balasore (129), Jajpur (110), Bhadrak (89), Kendrapara (87), Angul (77), Jagatsinghpur (61), Mayurbhanj (59), Sundargarh (47), Nayagarh (28), Keonjhar (24), Sambalpur (23), Malkangiri (19), Gajapati (16), Dhenkanal (13), Rayagada (11), Bargarh and Subarnapur (10 each), Ganjam and Koraput (nine each), Jharsuguda and Kandhamal (eight each), Deogarh, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur (six each) and Bolangir (two).

The State Pool reported 94 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,55,81,651 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,865.

PNN