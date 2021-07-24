Bhubaneswar: With Commissionerate Police struggling to establish the identity of the deceased youth who was exhumed from Kuakhai riverbed on Bhubaneswar outskirts July 22, the cops have decided to circulate posters carrying his photograph and seek public help.

Police officials plan to circulate about 100 posters that will feature the deceased man’s photograph, mention details of his physical attributes and belongings recovered from the spot to ascertain the youth’s identity.

A team of police probing the case Saturday visited nearby slums with a photograph of the deceased and enquired local residents about the youth, a senior official of the team said.

Meanwhile, the missing person squad (MPS) has also been collecting information from various police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack urban police districts (UPDs) about persons who have been reported missing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the youth’s partially-buried body was exhumed from Kuakhai riverbed near Balijatra ground under Mancheswar police limits in presence of local magistrate, DCP-Bhubaneswar Umashankar Dash, a scientific team and several other police officials. No traces of injury was found on the body.

The scientific team has already conducted a 3D scanning of the recovered body. Postmortem was conducted at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and the report is awaited.

PNN