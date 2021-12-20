Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 186 new Covid-19 cases, of which 39 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,53,020. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,821.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,445 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 186 new infections, 109 were reported from quarantine centres while 77 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 193 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 94 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 18 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (3), Balasore (1), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (3), Deogarh (5), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (2), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (1), Mayurbhanj (5), Nayagarh (2), Puri (2), Rayagada (3), Sambalpur (8) and Sundargarh (7).

The State Pool reported 23 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,48,83,860 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 258.

PNN