Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 193 new Covid-19 cases, of which 34 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,52,834. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,894.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,444 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Saturday.

Balasore and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 193 new infections, 278 were reported from quarantine centres while 112 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 81 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 107 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 17 new infections.

Also read: Crime Branch likely to conduct lie detection test in Sanjay Das Burma’s aide murder

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Bhadrak (3), Deogarh (3), Gajapati (2), Jagatsinghpur (4), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (4), Kendrapara (3), Mayurbhanj (3), Nayagarh (1), Puri (2), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (8), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (4).

The State Pool reported 26 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,48,29,634 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 219.

PNN