Puri: The Odisha Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda Saturday reached Puri SP office and reviewed the ongoing probe of the sensational murder case of Chittaranjan Palei, the PSO of state Planning Board Deputy Chairperson and senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma.

Addressing a press meet, the ADG said the statements of all witnesses had been recorded and if need be, the Crime Branch might also conduct the polygraph tests.

“Probe into Chittaranjan Palei murder case is underway. All possible angles are being taken into account. Statements of witnesses have been recorded and the polygraph tests will be conducted if needed. We have made significant progress in the probe, but have not reached any conclusion yet,” ADG Panda said while briefing mediapersons here.

Furthermore, the ADG Panda also visited the site where Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga and Chittaranjan are said to have had met with an accident and where personal belongings of the PSO were recovered. Jaga is another political associate of Burma, a senior official source expressed.

After taking over the alleged murder case, Crime Branch had also quizzed a few persons, including Burma’s security officer Sarbeswar Jena and nephew of Chittaranjan named Dillip who were present at the much-debated feast hosted by Jaga on the intervening night.

Besides them, three others namely Umakanta Paikray, Suryaprasad Mishra and Jaga were grilled by the probing agency Thursday.

The 22-year-old Chittaranjan who hailed from Sanabandhakera village under Brahmagiri block went missing after attending a feast hosted by Jaga at Matiapada. His body was fished out from Nuanai River.

Sadar police recovered a mobile phone and other belongings of the victim Sunday night from near Gadamrugasira Bridge. They had also spotted a splash of blood at the time of recovering the articles.

Police are yet to solve the mystery surrounding Chittaranjan’s death. Body of the victim bore several injury marks when fished out.

PNN