Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases, of which five are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,661. Active caseload in the state now stands at 366.

Out of the total 21 new infections, 13 were reported from quarantine centres while eight persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 32 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda registered the highest number of new cases with four persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts with three new infections each.

Few more districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours include: Balasore (1), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Kendrapara (1) and Mayurbhanj (1).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,06,99,843 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 40.

PNN