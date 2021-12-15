Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 218 new Covid-19 cases, of which 28 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,52,145. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,925.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,439 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Tuesday.

Keonjhar and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 218 new infections, 127 were reported from quarantine centres while 91 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 175 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 117 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 15 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Deogarh (2), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (1), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (3), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (7), Nayagarh (2), Puri (3), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (7) and Sundargarh (14).

The State Pool reported 28 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,45,83,409 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 192.

PNN