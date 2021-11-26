Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 219 new Covid-19 cases, of which 32 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,48,228. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,385.

Out of the 219 new infections, 131 were reported from quarantine centres while 88 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 335 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 96 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts with 15 new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (4), Bhadrak (2), Boudh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (6), Jagatsinghpur (5), Jajpur (9), Jharsuguda (4), Kendrapara (3), Keonjhar (3), Malkangiri (1), Nayagarh (4), Puri (5), Rayagada (2), Sambalpur (10) and Sundargarh (10).

The State Pool reported 22 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,35,13,313 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 235.