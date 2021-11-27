Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 264 new Covid-19 cases, of which 41 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,48,492. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,424.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,406 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 264 new infections, 154 were reported from quarantine centres while 110 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 219 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 127 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Mayurbhanj with 26 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (5), Bargarh (4), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (14), Deogarh (2), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (8), Jharsuguda (4), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (3), Koraput (1), Nayagarh (1), Puri (5), Sambalpur (9) and Sundargarh (16).

The State Pool reported 28 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,35,69,347 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 222.

PNN