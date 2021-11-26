Bolangir: A video of the two accused in Bolangir Biswadev Sahu’s murder case, burning his body after brutally killing him, has been going viral on social media. The bone-chilling video captures the moments following the murder of Sahu.

A couple of days ago, the Bolangir police had solved the murder mystery of Biswadev Sahu whose half-burnt body was found behind the PG hostel of Rajendra University in the district November 23.

Police have arrested two accused Amit Manhira and Subham Singh in the case. Now, a video showing the two accused burning the body after killing Sahu with a sharp-edged weapon has been going viral.

In the video, Amit and Subham can be seen using slangs and brandishing their murder weapons.

“Dekh jalaya jaa raha hai maar ke insaan ko. Main yahin jalaya hun. Dekh jaa rahein hain jalake, abhi nikalte hain” (See, a man is being burnt after murder. I have set him on fire at this spot. And, we are going after killing and burning him), Singh can be heard saying in the video.

Furthermore, he says, “Dekh le beta issi se khoon hua hai, isse se khoon kiya hoon. Ab teri bari hai” (I have killed him with this weapon and it’s your turn now).

It is pertinent to mention, Bolangir Sadar SDPO Tofan Bagh had said Wednesday that one of the accused Manhira and the victim Biswadev Sahu had feelings for a local girl. This created rift between the two.

Meanwhile, their common friend Subham Singh had acted a mediator between them (Manhira and Sahu) and was trying to solve the matter.

On the intervening day, Singh had called Manhira and Sahu to the backside of PG hostel to solve the dispute between the two. Later, Sahu indulged into a severe altercation with Manhira and Singh.

Things took an ugly turn when, in a fit of rage, Manhira and Singh attacked Sahu with the weapon leading to his death on the spot. They later set Sahu’s body on fire, the SDPO added.

A team of Bolangir police probing into the murder of Sahu picked up Manhira and Singh for interrogation. During detailed probe, the duo confessed to the crime.

