Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 270 new Covid-19 cases, of which 57 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,49,867. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,425.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,418 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Cuttack, Khurda and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the total 270 new infections, 159 were reported from quarantine centres while 111 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 252 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 124 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Dhenkanal with 20 new infections.

Also read: Kidney patients in Subarnapur district sell landed properties for dialysis, medicine

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (4), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (3), Cuttack (16), Ganjam (4), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (10), Jharsuguda (9), Kendrapara (5), Keonjhar (2), Mayurbhanj (10), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (2), Puri (5), Sambalpur (7) and Sundargarh (14).

The State Pool reported 30 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,39,04,751 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 276.

PNN