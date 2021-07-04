Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,870 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,21,896. The active caseload in the state now stands at 30,227. Out of the 2,870 new infections, 1,652 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,218 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 42 new fatalities as of Saturday taking total tally in the state to 4,196 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 440 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 384 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (99), Balasore (240), Bargarh (14), Bhadrak (128), Bolangir (29), Boudh (13), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (85), Gajapati (7), Ganjam (11), Jagatsinghpur (112), Jajpur (191), Jharsuguda (5), Kalahandi (36), Kandhamal (25), Kendrapara (157), Keonjhar (66), Koraput (60), Malkangiri (57), Mayurbhanj (164), Nabarangpur (35), Nayagarh (105), Nuapada (7), Puri (165), Rayagada (50), Sambalpur (23), Subarnapur (10) and Sundargarh (87).

The State Pool reported 60 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,40,50,771 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,158.

PNN