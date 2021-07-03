Bhawanipatna: Public prosecutor at the Court of Special Vigilance Judge in Kalahandi district was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from an accused Saturday.

According to a source, the official Ashutosh Mishra demanded Rs 3 lakh from former an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Mahulapatna police outpost named Malaya Rana to do away with a graft case.

The ASI was earlier caught by a team of Vigilance sleuths in 2020 while he was receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a tractor owner to release the latter’s vehicle, a senior Vigilance official informed.

Swinging into action after getting information from a reliable source, the Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught Mishra while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh at his private residence in TV Centre locality under Bhawanipatna police limits in Kalahandi district.

The bribe money of Rs 1 lakh was seized from Mishra by Cuttack Vigilance team. A detailed probe is underway, an official said.

PNN