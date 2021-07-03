Jeypore: Kakiriguma police in Koraput district Saturday arrested five persons in connection with an alleged attack on a police team that took place Friday.

According to sources, Kakiriguma police station IIC and a constable were attacked Friday afternoon by a mob over lifting of a youth’s body from an accident site at Goudaguda where the locals had been protesting.

A 22-year-old man from Bariguda village had died in a road mishap at Goudaguda under Kakiriguma police limits. Family members of the deceased and local villagers had staged a roadblock on the spot.

The bike-borne youth was run over by a tipper. After being informed, police reached the spot and took the injured youth to Jeypore hospital in critical condition, where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors, a senior official of Kakiriguma police station said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased including villagers alleged that police took the body to get rid of protest. This triggered anger, following which the irate mob roughed up the IIC and the constable.

PNN