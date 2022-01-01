Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 298 new Covid-19 cases, of which 33 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,55,132. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,814.

Out of the total 298 new infections, 176 were reported from quarantine centres while 122 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 228 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 119 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 35 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (8), Bargarh (4), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Deogarh (1), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (9), Jajpur (7), Jharsuguda (8), Kendrapara (5), Keonjhar (8), Mayurbhanj (6), Nabarangpur (1), Nayagarh (3), Puri (11), Rayagada (2), Sambalpur (13), Subarnapur (2) and Sundargarh (23).

The State Pool reported 28 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,55,84,629 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 209.

PNN