Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,031 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,80,533. The active caseload in the state now stands at 36,633. Out of the 3,031 new infections, 1,738 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,293 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 43 new fatalities as of Sunday taking total tally in the state to 3,633 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 381 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 295 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (121), Balasore (290), Bargarh (39), Bhadrak (135), Bolangir (30), Boudh (40), Deogarh (11), Dhenkanal (90), Gajapati (25), Ganjam (26), Jagatsinghpur (107), Jajpur (226), Jharsuguda (17), Kalahandi (39), Kandhamal (38), Kendrapara (118), Keonjhar (68), Koraput (68), Malkangiri (43), Mayurbhanj (167), Nabarangpur (63), Nayagarh (140), Nuapada (20), Puri (180), Rayagada (44), Sambalpur (30), Subarnapur (22) and Sundargarh (80).

The State Pool reported 78 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,31,56,199 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 5,082.

PNN