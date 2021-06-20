Jajpur: Two young men drowned while taking bath in Brahmani River Sunday morning at Sankarkul ghat under Bari block of Jajpur district, a source informed.

According to local police, the deceased youths were identified as Jitendra Panda and Sunil Mishra from Mishra Sahi in Balia village of the district.

Both the young men had entered only a few metres inside the river at the time of incident. They were swept away by strong currents minutes after entering the water, an eyewitness said.

Some locals, who noticed the duo drowning, soon jumped into the river and tried to rescue them but in vain.

On being informed, a team of fire services personnel rushed to the spot. A frantic search was launched by the team to trace the duo. Later, they fished out the bodies from the river.

Local police have registered a case in this connection and sent the bodies for postmortem. A detailed investigation is still underway.

PNN