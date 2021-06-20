Cuttack: Some unidentified miscreants hacked a man to death late Saturday night while he was sleeping on the footpath at College Square in Cuttack, a Commissionerate Police-Cuttack official informed.

According to sources, the man was identified as Sanatan Das from Jagatsinghpur district. The assailants also attacked another woman who was living with him on the footpath leaving her grievously injured.

The man was a daily wager and had been staying on the footpath for the last few days. However, the woman had left her home following a family feud. She had been living with the man on the footpath.

The husband of the woman could have murdered Das, a police official said.

“We have started an investigation into the incident. The condition of the injured woman is now stable. We have questioned her about the incident. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest the culprits soon,” Cuttack police chief said.

On being informed by some locals about the brutal murder, a team of police officials led by Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh reached the site and launched a probe into the incident.

Police sent the woman to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in critical condition for treatment.

PNN