Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 3,086 new Covid-19 cases, of which 454 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,52,326. Active cases in the state now stands at 42,098.

Out of total 3,086 new infections, 1,797 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,289 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported seventeen (17) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,629 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 652 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 325 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (82), Balasore (76), Bargarh (36), Bhadrak (77), Bolangir (76), Boudh (16), Deogarh (69), Dhenkanal (71), Gajapati (63), Ganjam (46), Jagatsinghpur (74), Jajpur (149), Jharsuguda (69), Kalahandi (77), Kandhamal (24), Kendrapara (49), Keonjhar (39), Koraput (44), Malkangiri (30), Mayurbhanj (109), Nabarangpur (84), Nayagarh (110), Nuapada (106), Puri (42), Rayagada (40), Sambalpur (75), Sonepur (35) and Sundargarh (216).

The State Pool reported 125 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,76,86,482 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 8,181.

