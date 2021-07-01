Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,087 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,12,887. The active caseload in the state now stands at 31,231. Out of the 3,087 new infections, 1,775 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,312 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 45 new fatalities as of Wednesday taking total tally in the state to 4,063 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 584 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 462 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (78), Balasore (246), Bargarh (36), Bhadrak (145), Bolangir (21), Boudh (35), Deogarh (3), Dhenkanal (95), Gajapati (16), Ganjam (22), Jagatsinghpur (60), Jajpur (205), Jharsuguda (5), Kalahandi (17), Kandhamal (28), Kendrapara (70), Keonjhar (72), Koraput (77), Malkangiri (84), Mayurbhanj (154), Nabarangpur (35), Nayagarh (110), Nuapada (6), Puri (189), Rayagada (21), Sambalpur (31), Subarnapur (24) and Sundargarh (59).

The State Pool reported 97 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,38,33,870 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,233.

PNN