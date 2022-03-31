Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 32 new Covid-19 cases, of which 10 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,640. Active caseload in the state now stands at 385.

Odisha reported one new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,121 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported zero Covid-19 fatality Wednesday.

Ganjam district reported the single fresh death.

Out of the total 32 new infections, 20 were reported from quarantine centres while 12 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 59 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Gajapati and Khurda districts registered highest number of new cases with five persons each testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with four new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Bargarh (1), Bolangir (3), Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jharsuguda (1), Kendrapara (3), Mayurbhanj (1) and Sambalpur (3).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,06,64,713 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 46.

