Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,222 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,16,109. The active caseload in the state now stands at 30,950. Out of the 3,222 new infections, 1,838 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,384 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 46 new fatalities as of Thursday taking total tally in the state to 4,109 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 619 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 422 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (91), Balasore (208), Bargarh (24), Bhadrak (141), Bolangir (22), Boudh (16), Deogarh (7), Dhenkanal (41), Gajapati (9), Ganjam (24), Jagatsinghpur (212), Jajpur (190), Jharsuguda (9), Kalahandi (25), Kandhamal (25), Kendrapara (179), Keonjhar (64), Koraput (53), Malkangiri (66), Mayurbhanj (195), Nabarangpur (23), Nayagarh (114), Nuapada (16), Puri (188), Rayagada (61), Sambalpur (31), Subarnapur (12) and Sundargarh (66).

The State Pool reported 69 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,39,08,095 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,457.

PNN