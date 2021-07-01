Bhubaneswar: A constable of Commissionerate Police was put under suspension Thursday for allegedly kicking a minor boy who was selling tea and milk at his father’s shop in Kesura area of Bhubaneswar.

The policeman roughed up the minor on the charge of flouting Covid-19 safety protocols, a source said.

DCP-Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das said that a probe has been launched into the incident that took place June 29. Police have been scrutinising the entire act which was captured on the intervening day on a CCTV camera installed at the tea shop.

The accused police personnel who accompanied a PCR van of Badagada police station has been put under suspension while two more are being interrogated in this connection, the DCP added.

“I was present at the shop June 29 due to my father’s illness. The policemen came and questioned me while one of them thrashed and kicked me mercilessly. They also took some milk and bread packets with them before leaving the place,” the minor said.

Notably, the PCR van staff was captured while kicking the boy for opening the shop in violation of partial lockdown restrictions.

PNN