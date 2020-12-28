Bhubaneswar: A total of 324 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease Monday and have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities. This information was shared by the Health and Family Welfare (H & FW) Department, Government of Odisha in a series of tweets. The new recoveries took the number of recovered cases in Odisha 3,24,392, the department said in another tweet. However, it advised people not to drop guard and also asked everyone to celebrate New Year inside their homes.

Khurda district topped the list with 34 new COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease. The other districts that reported double digit recoveries are Sundargarh (31), Balasore (26), Sambalpur (25) Mayurbhanj (22), Puri (22), Angul (20), Bargarh and Cuttack (17 each), Nupada (11), Jajpur and Kendrapara (10 each).

District from which single digit recoveries were reported are Ganjam (eight), Bhadrak, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar (seven each), Kalahandi (five), Nabarangpur (four), Boudh, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (three each), Gajapati (two), Malkangiri, Rayagada and Sonepur (one each).

The State Pool also registered 13 more new recoveries.