Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,29,203 Wednesday as 328 more people, including 74 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll climbed to 9,183 as a 72-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Cuttack district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 231 infections and a fatality Tuesday.

The state now has 1,616 active Covid-19 cases, while 289 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,18,351.

The daily positivity rate was at 2.17 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 15,149 samples.