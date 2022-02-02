Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 3,450 new Covid-19 cases, of which 436 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,55,776. Active caseload in the state now stands at 37,762.

Odisha also reported nineteen new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,648 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported seventeen Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts reported highest deaths (three each), followed by Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri and Rayagada districts (two each) and Balasore, Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Out of total 3,450 new infections, 2,012 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,438 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 3,086 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 714 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 287 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (152), Balasore (105), Bargarh (82), Bhadrak (52), Bolangir (103), Boudh (53), Cuttack (202), Deogarh (71), Dhenkanal (35), Gajapati (73), Ganjam (64), Jagatsinghpur (64), Jajpur (73), Jharsuguda (55), Kalahandi (63), Kandhamal (44), Kendrapara (60), Keonjhar (39), Koraput (53), Malkangiri (16), Mayurbhanj (180), Nabarangpur (99), Nayagarh (125), Nuapada (181), Puri (72), Rayagada (36), Sambalpur (131) and Subarnapur (21).

The State Pool reported 145 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,77,45,522 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 7,767.

PNN