Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,456 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,86,946. The active caseload in the state now stands at 34,216. Out of the 3,456 new infections, 1,973 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,483 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 46 new fatalities as of Tuesday taking total tally in the state to 3,717 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 499 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 480 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (118), Balasore (174), Bargarh (69), Bhadrak (194), Bolangir (28), Boudh (25), Deogarh (11), Dhenkanal (57), Gajapati (17), Ganjam (19), Jagatsinghpur (81), Jajpur (267), Jharsuguda (20), Kalahandi (21), Kandhamal (31), Kendrapara (147), Keonjhar (73), Koraput (81), Malkangiri (82), Mayurbhanj (180), Nabarangpur (42), Nayagarh (126), Nuapada (16), Puri (289), Rayagada (56), Sambalpur (39), Subarnapur (43) and Sundargarh (90).

The State Pool reported 81 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,32,83,652 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 4,159.

PNN