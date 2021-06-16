Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 3,535 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 8,63,061. The active caseload in the state now stands at 47,796. Out of the 3,535 new infections, 2,016 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,519 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 44 new fatalities as of Tuesday taking total tally in the state to 3,432 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 533 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 320 new infections.

Also read: Erosion of riverbanks poses threat to old Balasore residents

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (348), Balasore (296), Angul (207), Puri (187), Bhadrak (184), Mayurbhanj (153), Kendrapara (104), Nayagarh (95), Keonjhar (92), Jagatsinghpur (90), Bargarh (86), Nabarangpur (85), Sundargarh (76), Rayagada (73), Malkangiri (68), Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Koraput (56 each), Boudh (52), Sambalpur and Subarnapur (39 each), Kalahandi (35), Gajapati (27), Ganjam (26), Deogarh (25), Bolangir (18), Nuapada (15) and Jharsuguda (12).

The State Pool reported 82 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,28,36,434 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 6,799.

PNN