Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases, of which six are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,737. Active caseload in the state now stands at 330.

Out of the total 36 new infections, 21 were reported from quarantine centres while 15 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 40 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with nine persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts with five new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (2), Bolangir (1), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (2), Kendrapara (3) and Sambalpur (4).

The State Pool reported only one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,07,64,581 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 71.

PNN