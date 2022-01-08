Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 3,679 new Covid-19 cases, of which 384 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,66,155. Active caseload in the state now stands at 11,663.

Out of total 3,679 new infections, 2,148 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,531 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 2,703 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,223 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 582 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (55), Balasore (14), Bargarh (48), Bhadrak (18), Bolangir (35), Boudh (2), Cuttack (310), Deogarh (20), Dhenkanal (5), Gajapati (15), Ganjam (42), Jagatsinghpur (17), Jajpur (78), Jharsuguda (134), Kalahandi (13), Kandhamal (6), Kendrapara (10), Keonjhar (44), Koraput (36), Mayurbhanj (80), Nabarangpur (44), Nayagarh (10), Nuapada (23), Puri (100), Rayagada (21), Sambalpur (372) and Subarnapur (33).

The State Pool reported 289 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,60,34,469 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 253.

PNN