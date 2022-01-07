Puri: Devotees and visitors to the Srimandir are likely to face several restrictions including entry as multiple number of Covid–19 cases have been detected at the Vaishnavite shrine in the last few days, officials said.

“A decision on probable restrictions will be taken at a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog which will be conducted virtually with all stakeholders at 6.30pm Friday, in view of recent surge in Covid-19 cases at Srimandir,” Puri Collector Samarth Verma stated.

A larger number of staff of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and servitors have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days. The restrictions will be implemented to curb spread of the virus, Verma added.

“Night curfew will be imposed in Puri town from 9.00pm as per the guidelines recently issued by Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena. The devotees will be allowed to enter into Srimandir by 8.30pm. Due to the night curfew restrictions, the devotees have to leave the temple before 9.00pm,” Verma said.

A total of 2,703 new Covid-19 infections including 926 from Khurda district were detected in Odisha the last 24 hours. The total caseload includes 409 in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking the total tally in the state to 10,62,476. The active caseload in the state now stands at 8,237.

Puri district reported 54 fresh Covid-19 cases Thursday, 54 new cases Wednesday and 30 cases Tuesday.

PNN