Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 40 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which eight are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,87,193. Active caseload in the state now stands at 600.

Out of the total 40 new infections, 24 were reported from quarantine centres while 16 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 45 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with nine persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Jajpur with seven new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases include: Angul (1), Balasore (1), Bargarh (1), Boudh (3), Ganjam (1), Kendrapara (1), Khurda (4), Koraput (6), Mayurbhanj (4) and Sambalpur (1).

The State Pool reported one new case. This is the person who has come from outside Odisha and has tested positive.

A total of 3,02,22,368 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 67.

PNN