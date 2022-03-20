Baripada: Mayurbhanj police busted a racket Saturday evening for its involvement in blackmailing girls with their private photos and videos which were tactfully saved by the gang during chats and calls.

Police have also arrested seven youths in this connection.

A source said that the accused are members as well as admins of a social media group named as ‘Bindas Boys’. Four of the wrongdoers were from Suliapada locality of Mayurbhanj district.

“Seven youths were actively involved in circulating videos and photos pertaining to child pornography on social media. During detailed probe of an earlier case, police detected an absconder from Sundargarh leading to the arrest of two more youths from Balasore and four from Mayurbhanj along with the absconder,” Superintendent of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo informed at a presser held Sunday.

Prime accused in the case is an active member of the Bindas Boys social media group. He had allegedly secured intimate pictures and videos of a girl student from Suliapada locality of Mayurbhanj in 2020. The key accused blackmailed her after keeping physical relationship. As the victim could not bear the shame, she had ended her life.

It is pertinent to mention, the case is being probed by a joint team comprising Sadar SDPO and IIC, officials of Suliapada and Baripada Town police including Mayurbhanj Cyber Cell.

All the accused have been booked under multiple Sections of the IPC, IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The seven arrested have been forwarded to a local court.

Further investigation is underway to nab other active members of the group, the senior police official added.

PNN