Bhubaneswar: Palpable tension prevailed in Utkal University campus after two factions of students indulged in clash late Saturday night. A platoon of police force has been deployed to tackle the unrest as well as to avert any untoward incident, an official source said.

According to the source, scuffle erupted between two students’ groups soon after Holi celebrations in the varsity here. Allegedly, some miscreants entered a male hostel (Godabarish Chhatrabas) and ransacked three vehicles following the clash. They also set two of the vehicles on fire including a two-wheeler parked outside the hostel.

However, actual cause behind the students’ group clash has not been ascertained yet. The wrongdoers are said to be outsiders.

Also read: ‘Pakhala Dibasa’ amid the sizzling summer

“Some non-students barged into the Godabarish Boys’ Hostel in an inebriated condition and locked the hostel gate. Later they vandalised a number of vehicles and torched them as well,” an inmate said.

On being informed about the student unrest, Sahid Nagar police soon reached the varsity campus and discussed with the two groups. Police was trying to pacify the students till the filing of this report.

A detailed probe by police is underway, the source added.

More details are awaited.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities of Utkal University had recently conducted a drive to put a curb on easy access of any outsider into the varsity campus.

PNN