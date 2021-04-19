Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,445 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,72,703. Active caseload in the state stands at 24,568. Out of the 4,445 new infections, 2,574 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,871 persons contracted the virus locally.

Sundargarh district has registered the highest number of new infections with 722 persons testing positive for the disease. It is followed by Khurda with 587 new cases.

A total of 96,36,052 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 1,309.

Also read: Odia woman weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera bags gold at Asian championship in Tashkent

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Angul (87), Balasore (123), Bargarh (178), Bhadrak (43), Bolangir (168), Boudh (21), Cuttack (251), Deogarh (35), Dhenkanal (20), Gajapati (10), Ganjam (62), Jagatsinghpur (33), Jajpur (58), Jharsuguda (231), Kalahandi (273), Kandhamal (29), Kendrapara (35), Keonjhar (75), Koraput (21), Malkangiri (9), Mayurbhanj (100), Nabarangpur (127), Nayagarh (50), Nuapada (437), Puri (219), Rayagada (53), Sambalpur (241) and Subarnapur (22).

The State Pool reported 125 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN