Bhubaneswar: As many as 452 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha, Saturday.

The state has reported over 400 fresh cases for the second time Saturday. The state had registered 461 fresh cases Friday. With these fresh cases, the state’s tally has gone up to 3,42,224.

Of the fresh cases, 267 cases were in quarantine and the remaining 185 contracted the virus locally. At the same time, the state reported 218 new recoveries, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,37,430.

Khurda reported a maximum of 77 cases. Sundargarh and Nuapada districts are in the second and third positions reporting 75 and 71 cases respectively. The other districts that reported fresh cases are Kalahandi (29), Cuttack (26), Bargarh (19), Jharsuguda (17), Bolangir (15), Ganjam (13), Angul (12), Puri (11), Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj (10 each), Nabarangpur and Jajpur (eight each), Rayagada and Balasore (five each), Bhadrak, Gajapati and Kandhamal (four each), Keonjhar (three), Malkangiri, Koraput and Kendrapara (two each) and Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Nayagarh (one each). The state pool stands at 16.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 2,820.

PNN