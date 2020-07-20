Bhubaneswar: In spite of the spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the number of recoveries is also happening at a very steady rate. Odisha reported Monday a total of 457 more recoveries with all being discharged from their respective COVID-19 facilities where they had been undergoing treatment. This information was provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet.

Ganjam district registered the highest number of recoveries with 118 people testing negative for COVID-19. The other districts which reported recoveries are Nayagarh (53), Cuttack (44), Sundargarh (38), Khurda (32), Gajapati (22), Jajpur (20), Nuapada (18), Balasore (17), Mayurbhanj (15), Koraput and Angul (11 each), Malkangiri and Kendrapara (nine each), Keonjhar (seven), Jharsuguda (six) Boudh (five), Deogarh (four), Bargarh, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur (three each), Bolangir, Puri and Rayagada (two each), Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal (one each).

Also read: COVID-19: Another 607 patients recover in Odisha, total recoveries at 11,938

The fresh recoveries Monday took the total number of recovered persons in the state to 12,909.

Earlier in the day, Odisha reported 673 new cases of coronavirus infections. Out of the 673 new cases, 446 were reported from quarantine centres while 227 are local contacts.