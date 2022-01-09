Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 4,714 new Covid-19 cases, of which 416 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,70,869. Active caseload in the state now stands at 16,117.

Out of total 4,714 new infections, 2,755 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,959 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 3,679 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,619 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 662 new infections.

Also read: Swargadwar to go out of bounds for cremation of non-residents

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (22), Balasore (123), Bargarh (56), Bhadrak (7), Bolangir (99), Boudh (6), Cuttack (360), Deogarh (36), Dhenkanal (9), Gajapati (32), Ganjam (70), Jagatsinghpur (63), Jajpur (83), Jharsuguda (154), Kalahandi (15), Kandhamal (13), Kendrapara (10), Keonjhar (43), Koraput (65), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (113), Nabarangpur (37), Nayagarh (34), Nuapada (32), Puri (119), Rayagada (31), Sambalpur (437) and Subarnapur (46).

The State Pool reported 315 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,61,04,669 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 260.

PNN