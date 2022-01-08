Puri: The cremation ground – Swargadwar – in this pilgrimage town will go out of bounds for non-residents. The decision was taken in view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha and the town in particular, Puri Sub-Collector Bhabatarana Sahu said Saturday.

“Residents of Puri who would die for reasons other than Covid-19 will be allowed cremation at Swargadwar as per the decision of the district administration. Puri residents need to produce documents in support of self-identification and specify the cause of death,” Sahu said.

Also read: XIMB hostel declared containment zone as 31 students test positive for Covid-19

“It is difficult to ascertain who has been infected with Covid-19. Even some staff at Swargadwar have contracted the virus. Keeping the developments in mind, we have decided to bar non-residents of Puri from cremating body until the situation improves,” Sahu added.

The imposed restriction will be applicable from January 10 (Monday) and remain in force until further orders, the sub-collector informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SJTA Friday announced to close Srimandir from January 10 (Monday) till January 31.

Puri reported 100 fresh Covid-19 cases Friday, 54 cases Thursday, 54 cases Wednesday and 30 cases Tuesday.

PNN