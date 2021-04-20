Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,761 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 3,77,464. This information was given by the I & PR department in a tweet, Tuesday morning. Incidentally, this is the highest single-day spike reported in Odisha since the pandemic hit India last year. The signs are indeed worrying as more and more migrant workers are returning to the state amid the lockdown implanted in various parts of India.

With the new additions, the active caseload in the state has increased to 27,821. Out of the new infections, 2,785 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,976 persons contracted the virus locally.

Khurda district topped the list of new infections with 820 new cases. It was followed by Sundargarh with 673 new infections.

A total of 96,68,401 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 1,503 taking the total tally of recovered patients in Odisha to 3,47,637.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Nuapada (534), Bolangir (322), Jharsuguda (234), Bargarh (198), Puri (193), Sambalpur (183), Cuttack (176), Kalahandi (167), Nabarangpur (154), Keonjhar (103), Jajpur and Mayurbhanj (86 each), Balasore (84), Angul (81), Bhadrak and Nayagarh (63 each), Rayagada (60), Kendrapara (50), Subarnapur (47). Ganjam (49), Koraput, Deogarh and Gajapati (31 each), Kandhamal (25), Boudh (23), Jagatsinghpur (22), Malkangiri and Dhenkanal (six each). The State Pool reported 160 new cases.

PNN