Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 492 new Covid-19 cases, of which 122 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,82,481. Active caseload in the state now stands at 6,308.

Out of total 492 new infections, 289 were reported from quarantine centres while 203 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 534 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 96 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda and Rayagada districts with 45 new infections each.

Also read: Sarpanch candidate found unconscious with limbs tied in Nuapada

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases include: Angul (3), Balasore (9), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (9), Bolangir (2), Boudh (3), Cuttack (32), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (5), Gajapati (26), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (4), Jajpur (36), Jharsuguda (11), Kalahandi (3), Kandhamal (9), Kendrapara (12), Keonjhar (3), Koraput (24), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (18), Nabarangpur (2), Nayagarh (16), Nuapada (7), Puri (8), Sambalpur (38) and Subarnapur (5).

The State Pool reported 10 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,88,26,116 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,266.