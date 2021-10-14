Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 521 new Covid-19 cases including 65 ones between the age group of 0-18 years in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 10,33,809. While the number of positive cases reported October 13 was 615, it was 529 October 12. The active caseload in the state now stands at 5,314 while it was 5,203 October 13. Out of the 521 new infections, 304 were reported from quarantine centres while 217 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported six new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 8,274. While Khurda district reported a maximum of three deaths including two from Bhubaneswar; Bhadrak, Cuttack and Jajpur districts each reported one death.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 249 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 60 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 323 and 72 new cases respectively October 13.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (21), Balasore (17), Jagatsinghpur (15), Kendrapara (14), Puri (13), Nayagarh, Jajpur and Sambalpur (nine each), Sundargarh (eight), Koraput (six), Bolangir and Keonjhar (four each), Bargarh, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Kalahandi (three each), Angul, Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal (two each), Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 61 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 76 October 13.

A total of 2,08,92,297 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 404.

Source: I&PR

PNN