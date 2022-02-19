Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 534 new Covid-19 cases, of which 147 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,81,989. Active caseload in the state now stands at 7,099.

Out of total 534 new infections, 310 were reported from quarantine centres while 224 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 671 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases with 121 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 93 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (11), Balasore (15), Bargarh (8), Bhadrak (6), Bolangir (5), Boudh (8), Cuttack (15), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (24), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (5), Jajpur (26), Jharsuguda (6), Kalahandi (13), Kandhamal (4), Kendrapara (5), Keonjhar (8), Koraput (17), Malkangiri (1), Mayurbhanj (14), Nabarangpur (5), Nayagarh (21), Nuapada (10), Puri (8), Rayagada (32), Sambalpur (17) and Subarnapur (10).

The State Pool reported 18 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,87,66,032 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,272.

PNN