New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,28,02,505 on Saturday as 22,270 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the active cases came down to 2,53,739, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll reached 5,11,230 with 325 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,20,37,536. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 175.03 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4, 2021, and three crore June 23.