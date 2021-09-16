Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 580 new Covid-19 cases, of which 77 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,18,298. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,963.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,118 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Cuttack reported highest deaths (two), followed by Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts (one each).

Out of the 580 new infections, 336 were reported from quarantine centres while 244 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 457 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 261 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 87 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (29), Puri (18), Balasore (17), Jagatsinghpur (13), Jharsuguda (11), Kendrapara and Sundargarh (10 each), Dhenkanal (nine), Bargarh (eight), Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh (seven each), Angul, Rayagada and Sambalpur (six each), Koraput (four), Deogarh (two) and Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 59 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,90,66,015 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 561.

PNN