Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6,073 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the I & PR department said in a tweet Tuesday. The state thus registered a slight decrease in the number of cases as Monday 6,599 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Out of the new infections, 3,522 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,551 persons contracted the virus locally. With the new additions, the total number of persons infected by the virus in Odisha has gone up to 4,20,129. The active caseload in the state stands at 50,958.

The death toll in Odisha breached the 2,000-mark with 10 fresh fatalities reported Tuesday. The toll stands at 2,007. Four fatalities were reported from Khurda district including two from Bhubaneswar. The other districts from where fatalities were reported are Sundargarh (three), Rayagada (two) and Boudh (one).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,092 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Bolangir district with 457 new infections.

A total of 99,54,739 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. Odisha has also registered 4,180 new recoveries. With this, the number of recovered patients stands at 3,67,111.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Sundargarh (371), Jharsuguda (359), Bargarh (286), Kalahandi (277), Keonjhar (266), Angul (239), Puri (226), Ganjam (209), Nabarangpur (206), Cuttack (198), Sambalpur (158), Mayurbhanj (149), Nayagarh (110), Jajpur (107), Gajapati (79), Balasore (78), Rayagada (77), Koraput (76), Subarnapur (74), Bhadrak (65), Boudh and Kendrapara (64 each), Jagatsinghpur (62), Deogarh (36), Kandhamal (34), Malkangiri (29) and Dhenkanal (12).

The State Pool reported 231 new cases. These are the persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

PNN