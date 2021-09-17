Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 628 new Covid-19 cases, of which 96 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,18,926. Active caseload in the state now stands at 5,906.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,122 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported four (04) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 628 new infections, 367 were reported from quarantine centres while 261 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 580 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 291 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 72 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur (26), Sundargarh (23), Balasore and Mayurbhanj (22 each), Jajpur (19), Koraput (16), Puri and Kendrapara (nine each), Sambalpur (eight), Bargarh, Bhadrak and Nayagarh (seven each), Angul and Dhenkanal (five each), Rayagada (four), Jharsuguda (three), Gajapati and Keonjhar (two each) and Bolangir, Deogarh and Ganjam (one each).

The State Pool reported 66 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,91,28,253 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 681.

