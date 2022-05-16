Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded seven new Covid-19 cases, of which two are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,88,311. Active caseload in the state now stands at 132.

Out of total seven new infections, five were reported from quarantine centres while two persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 14 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Ganjam and Sambalpur registered highest number of new cases with two persons from each district testing positive for the virus, followed by Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda with one new infection each.

The State Pool did not report any new case of persons coming from outside Odisha and testing positive for the disease.

A total of 3,15,42,810 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 13.

